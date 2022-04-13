‘Shut it down’: Protesters march in Grand Rapids after police killing of Patrick Lyoya

Activists marched and chanted against the Grand Rapids Police Department on Wednesday after the Michigan city released graphic videos showing the shooting of Patrick Lyoya.
"Video shows a police officer in Grand Rapids, Michigan, kneeling on the back of a Black man before fatally shooting him," the Associated Press reported earlier on Wednesday in analyzing the video. "Police released video from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop. Video shows the 26-year-old Lyoya trying to run from the scene, and a violent struggle over the officer’s Taser."
The shooting reportedly happened following a traffic stop "because of an issue with the license plate."
CNN's Omar Jimenez posted video of protesters.
"What do we want?" a man with a bullhorn asked.
"Justice," the crowd replied.
"When do we want it?" the leader asked.
"Now," the crowd replied.
"If we don't get it?" the man with a bullhorn asked.
"Shut it down!" the crowd replied.
Protestors marching through the streets of Grand Rapids, Michigan tonight in the name of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by police. #PatrickLyoyapic.twitter.com/2nEmzf4OSK— Omar Jimenez (@Omar Jimenez) 1649887932
Protesters have now gathered outside a barricaded Grand Rapids Police Department demanding justice for Patrick Lyoya. The officer who shot and killed him has not been named or charged pending an ongoing investigation. #PatrickLyoyapic.twitter.com/zs43kbu8MU— Omar Jimenez (@Omar Jimenez) 1649888257
Police have released video of the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya. The two had been wrestling for minutes. The last words we hear from the officer are "drop the taser!" then a single gunshot to the head from point blank range. #PatrickLyoyapic.twitter.com/WIOqxyjJzq— Omar Jimenez (@Omar Jimenez) 1649886127
This began over a traffic stop for mismatched registration, though police would not elaborate on why his plates were being scanned in the first place. Lyoya starts running after being pulled over. The chase and ensuing officer tackle began what became a fatal chain of events.— Omar Jimenez (@Omar Jimenez) 1649886378
Arpan Lobo, a reporter for the Detroit Free Press, also posted video of the protest.
Marching from Rosa Parks Circle to GRPD precinct downtownpic.twitter.com/rojMZsDVqM— Arpan Lobo (@Arpan Lobo) 1649887997