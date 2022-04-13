‘Shut it down’: Protesters march in Grand Rapids after police killing of Patrick Lyoya

Activists marched and chanted against the Grand Rapids Police Department on Wednesday after the Michigan city released graphic videos showing the shooting of Patrick Lyoya.

"Video shows a police officer in Grand Rapids, Michigan, kneeling on the back of a Black man before fatally shooting him," the Associated Press reported earlier on Wednesday in analyzing the video. "Police released video from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop. Video shows the 26-year-old Lyoya trying to run from the scene, and a violent struggle over the officer’s Taser."

The shooting reportedly happened following a traffic stop "because of an issue with the license plate."

CNN's Omar Jimenez posted video of protesters.

"What do we want?" a man with a bullhorn asked.

"Justice," the crowd replied.

"When do we want it?" the leader asked.

"Now," the crowd replied.

"If we don't get it?" the man with a bullhorn asked.

"Shut it down!" the crowd replied.

IN OTHER NEWS: MAGA rioter tells court he wanted Trump's 'approval' because he had no other 'strong male figures' in his life













Arpan Lobo, a reporter for the Detroit Free Press, also posted video of the protest.



