'Shut the you know what up!': Marjorie Taylor Greene buried by former RNC head over ugly attack

Former Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Michael Steele recently offered a bit of hard advice for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) following her controversial remarks about a union leader.

The Georgia lawmaker's remarks came during this week's House Select Subcommittee meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to HuffPost, Greene "faced criticism for remarking that Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers union, was “not a biological mother” and later 'not a mother.'”

Steele, now an analyst for MSNBC, explained the many perspectives of parenting and the different dynamics that can determine circumstances

“It just struck such a raw nerve for me... to think that Marjorie Taylor Greene could look at my mother and say she’s not a mother well you need to shut the you know what up and step back,” Steele said.

“Because motherhood is something that comes from the heart, it’s something you do, it’s an expression of love, discipline, all the things I said...”

At another point during the segment, Steele also criticized his political party's portrayal of family values as he took aim at Greene once again describing her as a "'classless act' with 'classless words.”

“I’ve debated Randi, we’ve had our skirmishes, I’ve skirmished with teachers unions here in Maryland but I would never look at her and say ’Well, you’re unfit to have this discussion because you don’t know what it is because you’re not a mother,” Steele said.

Watch the video below or at this link.