Republicans 'committed suicide': Sidney Powell goes on rant declaring Trump won and the GOP is 'history'
Sidney Powell during a Fox Business News interview. (Screenshot)

Reacting to a report that Republican Party leaders are discouraging newly-elected Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) from contesting the results of the Electoral College when the Senate reconvenes, conspiracy-minded attorney Sidney Powell launched an attack on the GOP late Christmas Day accusing the GOP of committing "suicide."

Powell, who has been behind a string of humiliating defeats in the courts contesting the election results, took to Twitter to lash out at Republicans.

"WOW," she wrote above a link to the Tuberville story. " The #Republican party is history. It committed suicide So out of touch-they don't get #TrumpWon. Not #GOP Patriots will create a new one soon or take it over. The @RNC is part of problem—the uni-party. #WeThePeople are reclaiming our country."

You can see her tweet below: