Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell accuses Dominion of 'abusing' the legal system in $10 million countersuit: report

According to a report from Bloomberg, late Friday attorney Sidney Powell filed the paperwork to countersue Dominion Voting Systems, Inc. for at least $10 million saying they have abused the legal system by suing her for defaming the company.

Powell was representing former president Donald Trump when she accused Dominion of election tampering in the 2020 election that saw Trump go down to defeat, prompting the company to file a $1.3 billion defamation suit.

Bloomberg reports that Powell asked the judge to throw out Dominion's lawsuit -- which was denied -- as she countersued, claiming the company damaged her reputation.

"Powell, in a series of counterclaims filed late Friday against Dominion Voting Systems Inc., claimed the company's earlier $1.3 billion defamation suit against her was a 'ludicrous' abuse of the legal system intended to intimidate her for speaking out," Bloomberg's Erik Larson reported.

In her filing, Powell wrote that Dominion's lawsuit against her was a stab at "diverting attention from the failings of its election equipment, trying to change the 'narrative' that was exposing Dominion's serious flaws and wrongdoing, and avoiding post-election inquiry into voting irregularities in the 2020 election."

Larson goes on to note, "Powell, an outspoken Trump supporter, may have a hard time convincing the Washington judge overseeing the case that Dominion's lawsuit is improper. The judge in August denied Powell's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, criticizing her for depending on unreliable 'expert witnesses' and anonymous affidavits to back her conspiracy."

