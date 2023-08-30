Sidney Powell files ‘absurd’ motion in Georgia election conspiracy case: expert

Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell on Wednesday filed to sever her case from her co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case, according to court filings obtained by MSNBC legal analyst Katie Phang.

The staunch Trump ally was among 18 co-defendants along with the former president who were indicted earlier this month by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over allegations they tried to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election. They are being charged under the state’s racketeering law.

Powell asserts in court filings that she has “no substantive connection with any other defendants regarding the charges in the Indictment.”

Phang described the motion as “absurd.”

"Her motion is so worth the read bc it’s so absurd: she claims she’s only being charged with RICO because she attended a press conference exercising her First Amendment right to speak on a matter of great public interest…," Phang said in a social media post.

Phang added that Powell “is very keen to disassociate herself from the other defendants and claims ‘she had no contact with most of her purported conspirators, and rarely agreed with those she knew or spoke with.’"

“She is asking the Court to grant her an evidentiary hearing on her motion, and to allow for her to be tried separately from the co-defendants in this case.”

Powell in court filings asserts that “Contrary to widely publicized false statements in the media, Sidney Powell did not represent President Trump or the Trump campaign. She had no engagement agreement with either. She appears on no pleadings for Trump or the Campaign. She appeared in no courtrooms or hearings for Trump or the Campaign. She had no contact with most of her purported conspirators and rarely agreed with those she knew or spoke with."

The filing continues:

“It cannot be disputed that Ms. Powell went her own way following the election, and she never reached an agreement on a course of action with any indicted or unindicted coconspirator—and certainly not any 3 illegal course of action. She was not part of any group ‘associated in fact,’ or an “ongoing organization” that functioned as a ‘continuing unit’ for any purpose. Ind. Count I, ‘The Enterprise.’”