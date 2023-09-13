Sidney Powell tells court her Georgia actions were 'authorized' and the case should be tossed
Pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's attorneys are asking a judge to dismiss Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' charges against her, reportedThe Messenger on Wednesday — because, according to them, the breach of voting equipment in Coffee County in which she allegedly participated was "authorized."

"'As the State well knows, Coffee County officials authorized SullivanStricklerLLC to image the voting systems in the county on January 7, 2021,' her attorney Brian T. Rafferty wrote, referring to the firm retained to conduct the scan," reported Adam Klasfeld. The brief goes on: "Both the Election Supervisor for the county and the Board authorized the review. In fact, the Election Supervisor sent an 'invitation' to another lawyer (who was not working with Ms. Powell) to have the forensic imaging done."

"This means that no data was stolen, there was no fraud, and nothing was done without authorization," the briefing insisted. Powell's attorneys also contend that she was not actually involved in the plan, and Willis is sitting on evidence proving it.

The breach of Coffee County voting equipment, allegedly done at the behest of Powell and local GOP officials to try to hunt for election rigging, was a major focal point of the racketeering investigation that has indicted not just Powell but former President Donald Trump and 17 of his other associates.

Emails suggest the whole Trump team was in on the plot, according to some legal experts.

"In the wake of the 2020 presidential election, Powell frequently advanced baseless theories that other people committed election fraud," noted the report. "She spearheaded a series of failed lawsuits seeking to overturn then-President Donald Trump's defeats in Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia. The federal judge presiding over her Michigan case referred her and all of her co-counsel to their respective bar associations for possible disbarment, leaving her fighting for her law license."

