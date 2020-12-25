Attorney Sidney Powell is using 'expert' testimony from a podcaster with a history of fraud: report
According to a report from the Washington Post, attorney Sidney Powell -- who is attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election and keep Donald Trump in office -- is relying upon the testimony of a podcaster from North Dakota who is currently battling a fraud conviction in the state.

Powell, who was both fired from the president's legal team and sunsequently considered by Trump as a candidate to investigate election fraud for the Justice Department, has been fighting a losing battle in the courts and, according to the Post, her reliance on pro-Trump podcaster Terpsichore Maras-Lindeman may be a factor.

According to the report, an analysis by the Post of an affidavit submitted by Powell to one court matched up with a blog post written by Maras-Lindeman who admitted they were her words.

The report goes on to note that that the blogger/podcaster has a sketchy history and claims she has been accused of "inflating" her résumé.

"In a recent civil fraud case, attorneys for the state of North Dakota said that Maras-Lindeman falsely claimed to be a medical doctor and to have both a PhD and an MBA," the report states. "They said she used multiple aliases and social security numbers and created exaggerated online résumés as part of what they called 'a persistent effort . . . to deceive others.'"

Maras-Lindeman, 42, reportedly served in the Navy years ago and has represented herself as a government contractor part-time interpreter and a "trained cryptolinguist."

However, a North Dakota court found her guilty of fraud -- which she is contesting as a political hit job -- with the Post reporting, "North Dakota's assertions about her credentials came in a civil case brought by the state's attorney general in 2018 over a purported charitable event she tried to organize in Minot, N.D., where she and her family resided. Attorneys for the state said she used money she collected — ostensibly to fund homeless shelters and wreaths for veterans' graves — on purchases for herself at McDonald's, QVC and elsewhere."

The report goes on to state that Maras-Lindeman admitted that she has not personally spoken with Powell or any Trump lawyers and that her affidavit -- which "outlines a purported conspiracy by the Canadian company Dominion Voting Systems" -- has been passed around and somehow landed in the hands of Sidney Powell who has been making use of it.

