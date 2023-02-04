Gunmaker fined $19K for illegal donation to pro-gun super PAC
(Shutterstock.com)

Gun manufacturer Sig Sauer was fined a $19,000 "civil penalty" by the Federal Election Commission for an illegal 2020 donation to Gun Owners Action Fund, a pro-gun industry super PAC that spent in the hundreds of thousands of dollars to defeat current Georgia Democratic Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Although the fine was for the 2020 election, it was handed down by the Federal Election Commission in April and just made public in January.

Sig Sauer is headquartered in Germany with its U.S. division located in New Hampshire. Sig Sauer currently has a $580 million contract with the federal government to provide service pistols to the U.S. Department of Defense.

As a federal contractor, Sig Sauer cannot make any political contributions, and the FEC voted 4-2 to approve the civil penalty.

IN OTHER NEWS: Marjorie Taylor Greene urges fans to shoot down spy balloon

Gun Owners Action Fund equally spent over $917,000 against both Warnock's and Ossoff campaigns, showing their loyalty to defeated Republican candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Loeffler was under scrutiny across the state of Georgia as a co-owner of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream whose conservative and racially hostile political views drew scrutiny from the team's players, who openly stumped for her Democratic opponents.

Sig Sauer has not made a public comment on the civil penalty.

SmartNews