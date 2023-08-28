Simone Biles wins record-setting 8th U.S. all-around title in San Jose

Gymnastics Championships at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. - JOSE CARLOS FAJARDO/Bay Area News Group/TNS
SAN JOSE, Calif. — When it was all over and Simone Biles had finished her magical performance on the floor at the SAP Center, San Jose let her hear it. The entire place went into a frenzy, fans leaping to their feet, little girls crying and adults shaking their heads in disbelief.
Biles hugged her coaches, fist-bumped her teammates, waved to the crowd and finally bent over to catch her breath. It was all over. With her high-flying floor routine in which she at one point took a symbolic bow before continuing on, Biles cruised to a dominant victory at the U.S. Gymnastics Championship in San Jose.