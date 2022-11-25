Watch: human skull found in backpack near Oregon highway

A prison inmate who was on a cleanup crew on an Oregon highway stumbled upon a "suspicious object" which turned out to be a human skull in a backpack, CBS News reports.

The skull was found in Marion County, about 75 miles south of Portland.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's office is trying to identify the skull, which they say belongs to a female in her late 30s to 40s.

"This is not the first time a human skull has been discovered alongside an Oregon highway. According to the Oregonian, a highway crew found another in June 2018 while conducting maintenance along Interstate 5 in Roseburg. No other remains were found," CBS News' report stated.

"It took more than a year for the deceased person to be identified, but in December 2019, authorities said that DNA testing had shown the skull was the remains of Scott Evenson," the network reported. "He was an Oregon man who had been listed as a missing person on Facebook in 2016, but whose disappearance was never reported to the police, the outlet said."

The skull was found near I-5, Fox 12 reported.

