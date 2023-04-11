Slur-spewing students whipped Black girl with belt as teacher stood by and failed to act: report

A Georgia middle school teacher is under investigation over allegations they failed to act during a racially motivated attack in their classroom, WXIA-TV in Atlanta (11 Alive) reports.

Two students are facing disciplinary action in connection with the assault at Radloff Middle School in Duluth (Gwinnett County), which occurred just before spring break.

The students called the female student the N-word and whipped her with a belt, WSB-TV reports.

Principal Jennifer Callahan in a letter obtained by WXIA called the incident “inappropriate and despicable.”

The victim’s father told WSB’s Tyisha Fernandes that girl had to sit through the rest of class because the teacher failed to report the incident.

The father told Fernandes: “She was sitting with a Hispanic child, and the other Hispanic child approached them and said, ‘How much for your monkey?’ And the child responded, ‘$450.’ And so the main child said alright, looked at my daughter and said, ‘Alright, I own you now (expletive). Do my homework slave.’

“My daughter refused and that’s when the child asked the other child to remove his belt and he gave her some lashings. And that’s when the teacher initially said, ‘Alright you boys, leave her alone.’”

But the students ignored the teacher and continued the assault.

"I understand the anger and frustration of the parents of the young lady who was the target of the abuse. I continue to be in communication with the family and will do everything I can to address their concerns," Callahan’s letter said.

"It is unfortunate that this incident is casting a negative light on the overwhelming majority of Radloff Middle students who nurture the school's culture of acceptance and understanding each and every day. I ask that you join me in not allowing the inexcusable unacceptable behavior of two students tarnish the reputation and inclusive culture of our school."