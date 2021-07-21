Liz Cheney ramps up attacks on Kevin McCarthy and suggests he's running a coverup of the Capitol riots
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is not backing down from her support for the House select committee to investigate the deadly January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Cheney said she supported House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to veto the nominations of Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jim Banks (R-IN) to the committee, and she went so far as to say that one of the two GOP lawmakers "may well be a material witness to events that led to" the deadly riots.

She also slammed McCarthy for doing everything in his power to sabotage any investigation into the riots.

"The rhetoric we have heard from the minority leader is disingenuous," she said. "At every opportunity, the minority leader has attempted to prevent the American people from understanding what happened."

Cheney noted that McCarthy and McConnell worked together to destroy a plan for a bipartisan independent commission that had been negotiated between House Republicans and Democrats, and she said the select committee was the next-best option.

