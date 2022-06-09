Live: Three killed in mass shooting at Maryland business
Authorities in Maryland scrambled on Thursday to respond to a mass shooting in Smithsfield.

At least three people were killed and a Maryland state trooper was wounded in the shooting, according to ABC 7 News reported. "A Maryland State Police trooper located the man, at which time the suspect shot at the trooper, striking him in the shoulder, a source told 7News. The trooper returned fire striking the subject, the source said."

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the shooter was "no longer a threat to the community."

The shooting took place at the Columbia Machine manufacturing plant.

"This is a rapidly evolving incident and we will release information as we are able," the Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a message posted to Facebook

