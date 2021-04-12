WATCH: Mike Pence compared to 'sniveling coward' Ted Cruz in brutal MSNBC takedown

Noting that former Vice President Mike Pence has nothing bad to say about Donald Trump after the former president attacked him during a Mar-a-Lago speech over the weekend, MSNBC "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough said that there was little difference between the Indiana Republican and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) when it comes to sucking-up to the former president.
"Mike Pence has refused to actually stand up to Donald Trump, " the MSNBC host began. "Just like Ted Cruz now kowtows to Donald Trump every step of the way despite the fact that Donald Trump insulted his wife, insulted his father --"
"It's the ultimate definition of a cult," co-host Mika Brzezinski interjected.
"He accused his father of being part of an assassination plot against JFK," Scarborough continued. "Ted Cruz continues to kowtow, to snivel, he's a sniveling coward in front of Donald Trump who attacked his wife and who attacked his father. Here now, we have Mike Pence whose life was put in danger, people were calling for his lynching, 'hang Mike Pence, hang Mike Pence,' they had it all laid out for Mike Pence."
"But here is the thing," he continued. "Not only was his life in danger, his family's life was in danger, his wife was in danger, his kid's lives were in danger. And yet Mike Pence still won't criticize Donald Trump? What else, really, do you need to know about a man?"
"It's not a party, it's a Republican cult and Mike Pence is in it," co-host Brzezinski added.

