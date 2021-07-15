Trump supporters accused SNL of committing 'hate crimes' against former president in bizarre FCC complaints

On Wednesday, The Wrap published a series of excerpts from complaints submitted over the years to the Federal Communications Commission by supporters of President Donald Trump enraged over the unflattering portrayals of him on "Saturday Night Live" — made public for the first time due to Freedom of Information Act requests.

"NBC's variety show has faced threats of cancellation or Federal Communications Commission backlash since pretty much the first show aired in the mid-1970s. But angry complaints have accelerated since Donald Trump became president in 2016," reported Samson Amore.

"Most are just mad that Trump and his cabinet were the butt of mean jokes, and called on the FCC to make 'SNL' play nice," said the report. "One person from Fate, Texas, thought Trump's Secret Service should have been allowed to approve 'SNL' scripts before they aired."

One complaint accused SNL of trying to get Trump assassinated.

'The Comcast owned stations continue to malign President Trump and shows like SNL refer to assassination potential and that the President will not live more than two years (not stating why)," the complaint read. "These activities are not only uncivil toward our President, but border on treason and potentially inciting some unstable person to carry out these acts."

Another complaint sent to the FCC accused comedian Dave Chappelle of using his opening monologue to commit a "hate crime" against the former president.

Trump himself, by all accounts, was furious at being made fun of on SNL, where he was ruthlessly caricatured by Alec Baldwin. One recent report said Trump even tried to get the FCC or Federal Election Commission to "look into" whether SNL could be investigated for their jokes against him.