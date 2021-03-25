'Sociopaths': Seth Meyers draws a straight line between GOP, NRA and Fox News stopping action on mass shootings

After another mass shooting, this time at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket, "Late Night" host Seth Meyers drew a direct line between the Republican Party, the NRA and Fox News for stopping any meaningful action on gun regulations.

While Fox News spent a month freaking out over cartoons and children's toys, but Meyers noted that they barely even covered the mass shooting. Fox News host Sean Hannity spent about 60 seconds on the shooting, before drooling over his extensive expose on Joe Biden tripping on the way up the stairs of Air Force One.

"My God, get your priorities straight," Meyers told Hannity. He then noted that the Fox News host then lashed out at Democrats for, again, wanting to do something to stop senseless mass shootings. "You guys repeat the same bullsh*t line every time we go through this awful ritual. That gun safety advocates are somehow rushing to politicize it. First of all, we have an epidemic of gun violence that killed more than 19,000 people last year. And the majority of Americans want gun safety reforms, including universal background checks, mandatory gun licenses and a ban on semi-automatic weapons. It's the politicians and their patrons in the gun lobby that are holding those up."

His second point was that the people who cry "politicization" when a shooting happens are the same fools who put guns behind them on video and do political ads of themselves "like they're hiding out in the zombie apocalypse."

"If I actually found a room like this at a dinner party, I would find an excuse and leave," Meyers said. "Lastly, let's dispense with this ridiculous lie that has become cannon on the right that standing up to any sensible gun safety legislation means standing up for the Second Amendment. It's one of the greatest cons in the history of politics."

See the full "Closer Look" segment below:





GOP, Fox News Lie About Gun Control After Boulder, Atlanta Shootings: A Closer Look www.youtube.com



