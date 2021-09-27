Arizona GOP lawmaker denounces audit result as 'psychological' warfare and demands election be 'nullified'

Arizona state Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R) argued on Monday that the results of a so-called audit in his state prove that the 2020 presidential election should be "nullified."

During an interview on Real America's Voice, host Steve Bannon asked Borrelli to react to the results of the audit, which was conducted by a company called Cyber Ninjas.

Borrelli downplayed results that showed former President Donald Trump lost votes during the audit.

"What we're seeing right now is a psychological operation," the lawmaker said of the audit results. "What they're trying to do is a psychological operation of disinformation, misinformation."

Bannon wondered if alleged criminal activity found during the audit "rises to the level of nullifying the electors for Joe Biden."

"It's more like nullification," Borrelli agreed. "Because we have evidence of a criminal behavior here and therefore you cannot allow that to happen."

He also disagreed with reports that concluded "Biden won" because the current president gained votes during the audit.

"You know what? Yeah, OK, we verified the numbers, we verified what we have here," he said. "But we have proof fraudulent ballots were in the system because signatures were not verified, so on and so forth."

"I do believe it's important to nullify the results of the presidential election and reclaim the electors," Borrelli added.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.