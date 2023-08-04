'Sound of Freedom' funder charged with kidnapping a child: report

One of the investors who helped bring the anti-child trafficking movie "Sound of Freedom" to theaters has been arrested and charged in Missouri with kidnapping a child.

St. Louis police confirmed to Newsweek that 51-year-old Fabian Marta, whose name appeared in the credits as an investor in the film, was charged July 21 with felony child kidnapping and arrested two days later. His booking photo appears to match those from a Facebook account celebrating the movie as important and necessary.

"The Sound of Freedom movie tackles a very tough subject, and took extraordinary effort to bring it to movie theaters," read one since-deleted Facebook post on that account. "I'm proud to have been a small part of it. If you see the movie look for 'Fabian Marta and Family' at the very end of the credits."

The low-budget Christian thriller stars "Passion of the Christ" actor Jim Caviezel as a former federal agent rescuing children from exploitation, and has been a surprise box office hit despite its star's past association with the QAnon conspiracy theory echoed in the film's plot.

The circumstances around Marta's arrest aren't clear, but he's charged with a class A felony that carries a possible penalty of 10 years to life in prison.

Bond was set at $15,000, but Marta was released July 24 on personal recognizance.