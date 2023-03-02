South Carolina teacher's aide charged with cruelty to children after taping 4-year-old's legs to a chair

A teacher's aide in a South Carolina school has been charged with cruelty to children after she allegedly duct-taped a 4-year-old's legs to a chair, WJBF reported.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office responded to Seven Oaks Elementary School in Columbia after a parent reported the incident.

The child was placed in the back of the classroom for “flipping around and not listening to instruction.” When the main teacher stepped away for a few minutes, that's when aide Olivia Murray, 25, taped the student’s legs to a chair.

“The incident was corroborated by the 4K teacher and a confession from the defendant during a post-Miranda interview,” a police affidavit said.

IN OTHER NEWS: Colorado’s MAGA clerk is on trial – and it’s not going well for her

The parent told police that she thought the incident was in retaliation for a previous complaint the parent made about issues between her child and Murray.

“Based on our investigation, Murray, who works as teacher’s aide, used duct tape to tape the student’s legs to a chair Wednesday while the teacher was out of the classroom,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Murray told detectives the student had been moved to the back of the classroom for being disruptive and not listening.”

Murray is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.