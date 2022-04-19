Her viral racist rant turned her into ‘SouthPark Susan’ — but now she says her legacy is anti-racism

According to WCCB Charlotte, Susan Westwood, a North Carolina woman who went viral following a racist incident in 2018, is speaking out now to claim that she has become "anti-racist."

"She says she has changed since a vile video went viral back in 2018," said the report, from an interview with Morgan Fogarty. "The 54-year-old no longer lives in Charlotte; she moved to Charlottesville, Virginia recently to be closer to her father. It was just a couple months ago that Westwood decided she was ready to talk about how she treated sisters Mary and Leisa Garris that night. They are the two women accosted by Westwood while they waited for AAA."

SouthPark Susan tells sisters "I'm White & I make 125,000 a yr" "You Don't Belong" www.youtube.com





On the video, Westwood, known to social media as "SouthPark Susan," shouted at two Black women to get out of her neighborhood, then made a false 9/11 report. Visibly intoxicated on camera, she said, "I'm white and I'm hot."

Westwood was fired from her job and criminally charged with misuse of the 911 system and two counts of simple assault in connection with the incident.



A judge sentenced Westwood to 12 months of unsupervised probation and ordered her to attend a conference hosted by Race Matters for Juvenile Justice after she pleaded guilty.

Westwood told Fogarty that she is "not a racist anymore" and "I believe I am an anti-racist."

"I think it’s my job now, to a certain extent, to have these difficult conversations," Westwood added. "I’ve had them with myself, I’ve had them with people around me who either accept it or don’t accept it, but I think part of my vision, part of my legacy, is to be an anti-racist, is to talk about these things openly and honestly with anybody who will at least listen."

Leisa and Mary Garris, for their part, told WCCB Charlotte that they had forgiven Westwood "a long time ago."

