Video: SpaceX Starship explodes minutes after takeoff

SpaceX launched its Starship rocket for the first time Thursday, but it exploded mid-flight before it was able to reach space.

The rocket, which is said to be the largest and most powerful ever built, exploded above the Gulf of Mexico, minutes after lifting off from a launchpad in South Texas. But as The New York Times points out, the incident was not a complete failure.

"Before the launch, Elon Musk, the company’s founder, had tamped down expectations, saying it might take several tries before Starship succeeds at this test flight, which was to reach speeds fast enough to enter orbit before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii," The Times reported.

Watch the video below or at this link:

