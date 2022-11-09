Cheney-endorsed Dem Spanberger squeaks to Virginia win

Abigail Spanberger (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP)
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) hung into her House seat after facing a fierce challenge from Republicans who had targeted her as a possible pick-up, reports MSNBC.
Spanberger, the former CIA officer, received a last-minute boost from Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) over her Republican opponent Yesli Vega, who was recently endorsed by Trump.
Last week, Cheney stated, Vega “is promoting conspiracy theories, denying election outcomes she disagrees with, and defending the indefensible.”
She then added, "We need our elected leaders to be honest, serious, and responsible, which is why I would urge voters in Virginia’s 7th District to support Abigail Spanberger.”
