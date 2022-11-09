Gingrich headed to court to duck Jan. 6 grand jury testimony
Newt Gingrich / Gage Skidmore.

According to a report from the Washington Post, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) is expected to appear in a court in Fairfax County on Wednesday where he will try and convince a judge to allow him to ignore a demand that he appear before a Georgia grand jury investigating election interference in 2020.

Gingrich, who resigned from Congress in 1999, has been implicated in the House select committees investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection -- in particular his work behind the scenes on a plot to use an alternate slate of electors to hand the 2020 presidential election to Donald Trump.

As the Post is reporting, Gingrich's name came up in a letter issued by the committee that stated he, "...urged Donald Trump and his team to spread false information about supposed election fraud in Georgia, and that he was involved in the scheme to have “fake electors” submitted to Congress during the electoral college vote."

That letter caught the attention of Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis who convinced a Georgia judge to allow her to compel Gingrich's testimony.

According to the report, "The process for state courts to summon a witness from another state, first created by states in 1931 as the 'Uniform Act,' involves presenting a 'certificate of material witness' from the requesting state to the state where the witness lives. Gingrich’s attorneys are asking a Fairfax judge to reject the certificate, saying that the Uniform Act doesn’t cover special grand juries, like the one Willis is using in Fulton County, only regular grand juries."

In a filing Monday, the former GOP lawmaker's attorney asserted, "Georgia’s special grand juries do not have the power to indict, are not required to administer the criminal oath, and are prohibited from issuing subpoenas to targets of investigations or out-of-state witnesses."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump serves Election Day notice to Mitch McConnell

You can read more here.

2020 Election SmartNews