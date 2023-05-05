Special counsel could be nearing charges in Trump probe: report

Prosecutors in Special Counsel Jack Smith's probe of former President Donald Trump are in their final steps and will soon decide whether to bring charges, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
Smith is investigating Trump's and his allies' attempts to overturn the 2020 election's results as well as Trump's attempt to obstruct a separate probe into the handling of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Testimony by former Vice President Mike Pence, former deputy chief of staff for communications Dan Scavino "appears to point to efforts by Mr. Smith’s team to determine whether a crime was committed and decide whether to file charges in the coming months," according to sources speaking to WSJ.
"The grand-jury activity comes as other prosecutors obtained a victory in the investigation into the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot at the Capitol, when a jury on Thursday found four leading figures of the Proud Boys, including its former chairman Enrique Tarrio, guilty of seditious conspiracy, the gravest charge brought in connection with the attack," WSJ's report stated.
