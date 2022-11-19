Tuxedo-clad Trump lashes out in Friday night address at Mar-a-Lago: 'We can't let this happen'

Donald Trump responded to the appointment of a special counsel on Friday evening at Mar-a-Lago.

Dressed in black-tie, the former president attacked his critics and complained about being the victim and labeled special counsel Jack Smith as "super-radical left" without any evidence to back up his claim.

"This is a rigged deal just as the 2020 election was rigged," Trump said, repeating his election lies, "and we can't let them get away with it, we can't do it, we can't let this happen to our country."

"Joe Biden is a corrupt and incompetent political hack," Trump said, as he pivoted to talking about Hunter Biden.

"We are innocent, they are not innocent by any stretch of the imagination," Trump said. "They're criminals, I've done nothing wrong, they've participated in massive criminal activity with many nations."

"It's not a fair situation what's going on," Trump said.

Trump said he has been proven to be "one of the most honest and innocent people ever in our country."

"Larry knows that," Trump said, pointing towards somebody in the audience at his private club.

Trump suggested it fell under "double jeopardy" for him to be investigated by the DOJ for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election after the U.S. Senate acquitted him of inciting the Jan. 6 attack during his second impeachment.

Watch below or at this link: