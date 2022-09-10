Trump’s request for DOJ to split the bill for his special master ridiculed by legal experts

Donald Trump's attorney's suggested that the Department of Justice pay for half of the cost of a special master which prosecutors have made clear they oppose.

In a Friday evening court filings before controversial Judge Aileen Cannon, Trump's defense team submitted a proposed order for a special master to oversee the documents the FBI seized at Mar-a-Lago.

"Each party will bear 50% of the professional fees and expenses of the Special Master and any professionals, support staff, and expert consultants engaged at the [special] master’s request," Trump's team suggested.



DOJ disagreed, writing that Trump, "as the party who requested the Special Master, will bear 100% of the professional fees and expenses of the Special Master and any professionals, support staff, and expert consultants engaged at the Master’s request."

Former Assistant Attorney General Elliot Williams explained, "This is one of those facts people might not realize about the process -- someone has to pay for the special master! DOJ being (justifiably) snippy here by saying -- why are you asking us to pay for something that (a) we don't need and (b) only you want?"

Jan Wolfe, a legal affairs reporter at The Wall Street Journal noted, "One of the candidates charged $700 an hour in 2018."

Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade said, "This sounds a lot like Mexico will pay for the wall."

