House Republicans punt spending vote as they fail to get needed support: report

House Republicans are delaying a procedural vote to advance their short-term bill to prevent a government shutdown for 30 days, reported Punchbowl News on Tuesday — a clear indication that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) does not currently have the votes to advance the legislation.

Only 11 days remain until a government shutdown, putting pressure on lawmakers to move forward.

However, a critical mass of far-right lawmakers in the House are refusing to back McCarthy's plan — and even if they did, Senate leaders are signaling that McCarthy's plan will not pass there even if it makes it out of the House. McCarthy's 30-day bill would cut 8 percent from most domestic agencies, and restrict the border in several ways, earning a veto threat from the White House.

Some Republicans are furious at the Freedom Caucus over the delays, with Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) telling reporter Jamie Dupree, "What we just witnessed was a conservative Republican Party frankly look and behave like the minority instead of the majority."

A government shutdown would mean that most nonessential agencies would cease operating. Previous shutdowns have led to the shuttering of federal parkland and even disruptions to air traffic control.

McCarthy has privately begged for cooperation from Republican holdouts to pass his bill, warning that they will "hit a tree" otherwise.

All of this comes at a time when far-right elements, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), are threatening to call a vote to vacate the chair, which would potentially strip McCarthy of his speakership and further paralyze the House at a moment when essential government funding is hanging in the balance.