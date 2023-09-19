Kevin McCarthy implores GOP: 'Let's amaze America' and not 'hit a tree'

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday implored Republicans to fulfill the very basic functions of a political party by not shutting down the federal government next month.

As recounted by Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman, McCarthy pleaded with his caucus to pass a continuing resolution that would keep the government open for at least another month, while also telling a story about a skier who managed to successfully ski through dense wooded areas by keeping their eyes on the trail and not at all looking at the surrounding trees.

"Let's not hit a tree," McCarthy advised the group.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

The speaker also said that Republicans would benefit by sticking together and avoiding a government shutdown.

"We can win this argument,” he said, according to Sherman. “Let’s amaze America one more time. When they underestimate us and we get it done."

McCarthy earlier this year was forced to endure more than a dozen votes after members of his own party proved highly reluctant to elect him as their speaker.

Tensions within the caucus have only grown since then, as rebels such as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) have openly floated pushing a motion to vacate the chair and oust him from his position.