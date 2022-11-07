Spending on midterm campaigns surpasses $16 billion

As the midterm campaign comes to a close, spending records for federal and state elections are getting smashed, The New York Times reports.

According to spending records, attack ads, salaries, and get-out-the-vote efforts surpassed $16.7 billion.

"The most expensive race is in Georgia, where Senator Raphael Warnock is defending a seat that he won for Democrats in a fateful special election not even two years ago," The Times' report stated. "In his race against Herschel Walker, the Trump-backed former college football star, the two sides combined have spent a whopping $250 million on ads alone for their general-election battle, according to AdImpact."

Republicans have slammed Democrats as out of touch when it comes to issues such as inflation, crime and immigration -- a message that seems to be resonating with voters.

According to The Times' report, 5.4 percent of the money spent on federal races has come from billionaires.

