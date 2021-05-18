St Louis gun vigilante announces Senate run using image on a farm — even though he isn't a farmer

Missouri's open Senate race gained a new entrant on Tuesday, as Mark McCloskey, the man who, with his wife, became infamous for brandishing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters, declared his candidacy, with his official announcement set to take place on Tucker Carlson's show in the evening.

But one interesting element of his campaign caught the eye of some on social media: the fact that his campaign image shows him standing on a farm in front of a tractor, even though he is a personal injury attorney and not a farmer, and lives in a suburban mansion just outside St. Louis.

McCloskey and his wife Patricia have been indicted on several charges stemming from their armed confrontation of civil rights protesters, including exhibiting weapons and, after they allegedly altered the firearms used in the incident, tampering with evidence. They have become GOP heroes for their stance against Black Lives Matter, being invited to speak at the Republican National Convention in 2020, and Republican Gov. Mike Parson has repeatedly said he will pardon the couple if they are convicted on any counts.

The Senate seat, vacated by retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, has other entrants. Eric Greitens, the former Missouri governor who resigned after the alleged blackmail and sexual exploitation of his hairdresser, has also announced a campaign. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is running as well.











