Man arrested after executing homeless person in broad daylight on St. Louis street

A 23-year-old man was arrested by St. Louis Police this Tuesday after he allegedly was involved in a fatal shooting that took place on a city street in broad daylight, KMOV reported.

The shooting happened around 10:00 a.m on Monday, and witnesses told police that there was an altercation prior to the shooting. The victim was found lying on the sidewalk suffering from bullet wound to the head.

Video purportedly showing the incident has been circulating on the internet. In the video, the suspect stands behind the victim on a city street and appears to fumble with loading his gun.

As the victim sits on the curb apparently unaware of what's going on behind him, the suspect casually points the gun to the back of the victim's head and pulls the trigger.

"Oh my God! He just f***ing killed him!" the person recording the video says in horror.

Police said the unidentified victim appeared to be homeless.