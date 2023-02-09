Ranking Dem kicks off ‘weaponization’ hearing by ripping GOP efforts to ‘showcase conspiracy theories’

The new House panel investigating the "weaponization of the federal government" held its first hearing this Thursday, and is looking to probe claims that the Department of Justice, FBI and other federal agencies are biased against conservatives.
At the outset of the hearing, delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives, Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) said she's aware of the importance of asking questions and demanding answers from the federal government, but according to her, Republicans want to use the hearings as a "political tool."
"I'm deeply concerned about the use of this subcommittee as a place to settle scores, showcase conspiracy theories, and advance an extreme agenda that risks undermining Americans' faith in our democracy," Plaskett said.
Plaskett said that Republicans want the public to think that federal agencies are part of a "deep state cabal."
"The Department of Justice and the FBI do not always get it right," she said. "History is full of examples of these agencies getting it very, very wrong. ... But in our current climate, with domestic terrorism on the rise, and hate speech normalized by our national politicians, the Department of Justice and the FBI are doing their best to protect us from sliding into chaos."
