‘Embarrassment’: Florida GOP candidate faces backlash for livestreaming his arrest on gun charge

A Florida man running for a county commissioner seat has been charged for openly carrying a prohibited firearm, WEAR-TV reports.

Stanley McDaniels, 39, was running as a Republican for the Escambia County Commissioner, District 4 seat.

The incident, which took place on July 4, started out when police responded to reports of a suspicious man with a gun in his waistband tucked into the front of his pants waving at passing vehicles. McDaniels showed officers his concealed carry permit, to which the officer informed him that open carry is illegal in Florida.

McDaniels was holding a pamphlet which he said was the US constitution. "McDaniels had a camera set up on a tripod and stated he wanted to take this to the Supreme Court," officers noted in the police report. The officers reportedly confiscated McDaniels' firearm for evidence.

He was booked into the Escambia County Jail.

McDaniels streamed the incident on his campaign Facebook page, "Stan McDaniels for Escambia."



The candidate received some supportive comments. "I appreciate you standing up for your rights. There's no way anyone should be intimidated by a man just because he has a firearm," one Facebook user told him.

But he also faced a slew of criticism, with many accusing him of staging a "publicity stunt."

"Thanks for wasting hours and hours of valuable law enforcement time -- all in service of your political campaign, all paid for by the taxpayer. A revolting publicity stunt by a wannabe County Commissioner for District #4. Time to get a regular job," one person wrote.

"Please join the DNC," added another Facebook user. "You are an embarrassment to Republicans. Concealed means open to you? I support open carry, but right now that's against the law."