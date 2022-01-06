Stephanie Grisham says she 'cooperated fully' with Jan. 6 committee and 'will continue to'

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says she gave the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection everything that members asked for on Wednesday.

"I cooperated fully and will continue to do so,” Grisham told reporters as she left a closed-door hearing with the committee at the Capitol, according to NBC News.

Grisham, the first Trump administration official to resign in response to the insurrection, met with the committee after speaking in-depth by phone with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a member of the panel, about her knowledge of what happened inside the White House on Jan. 6.

READ MORE: Researcher who spent a year meticulously studying MAGA rioters has reached some 'sobering' conclusions

"Members of the committee have said they are trying to collect evidence about what exactly then-President Donald Trump was doing," NBC News reports. "Grisham has distanced herself from Trump’s orbit since Jan. 6, the day she resigned from the White House in response to the riot. She published a memoir in October titled 'I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House.'"



CNN, which first reported Grisham's meeting with the committee, noted that in her memoir, the former press secretary said she sent first lady Melania Trump a text message on Jan. 6 saying, "Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence?"

"No," Melania Trump responded.

After leaving her post as press secretary in April 2020, Grisham served as Melania Trump's chief of staff.

"Grisham continued her close relationship with Melania Trump and Donald Trump and was often with the first couple on trips, including visits to Mar-A-Lago, and remained one of their most trusted staffers," CNN reports. "With the exception of Dan Scavino, Grisham was one of the longest serving members of the Trump administration, starting her time with Donald Trump as a press aide on his campaign."

CNN's Ryan Nobles posted video of Grisham leaving Wednesday's meeting. Watch it below.