Mark Meadows attended 'secret' East Wing meetings before Jan. 6: Stephanie Grisham

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark attended "secret meetings" Donald Trump held in the private residence of the White House, a top former aide said Friday on CNN.

Stephanie Grisham is uniquely positioned to understand the dynamics between the two halves of the White House during the Trump administration. When she served as White House press secretary and communications director, she worked in the West Wing under the chief of staff. But she then became chief of staff to First Lady Melania Trump, who has traditionally directed the East Wing, which is the White House's private residence.

Grisham explained her experience during an interview with CNN's Kasie Hunt.

"I would say that in my role as chief of staff — just kind for background for you guys for your viewers — I was always told about any meetings that were going to happen in the residence, mostly so I could give Mrs. Trump a heads-up that there would be people in her home," she explained. ""There were meetings taking place up there. I don't have visibility into what was discussed and all of the people who were there, but I can say that you know, Mark Meadows would have been there, as well as the legal team that was working on all of the bonkers little plans that you were actually talking about right before this segment."

She also said Melania Trump may have attended the meetings.



"She may or may not have been sitting in," Grisham said. "She was known for popping into meetings, so she probably knew what was going on as well."



