'Annoyed' Ivanka Trump is 'barely mentioned' at Mar-a-Lago as investigators close in: report
Official White House photo by Andrea Hanks.

Ivanka Trump is “frustrated” and “annoyed” to be facing legal fallout from her time working for her father, according to a new report in The Daily Beast.

"Whether it’s the lawmakers on Capitol Hill plumbing the depths of last year’s failed coup, or prosecutors in New York putting former President Donald Trump’s sprawling family business under a microscope, investigators working very different probes are increasingly looking to pressure the same person: Ivanka Trump," The Beast noted. "And it’s all coming to a head this week."

The report noted a 115-page legal filing by New York Attorney General Letitia James seeking to compel the testimony of Ivanka along with an 11-page request for cooperation from the Select Committee Investigating the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation said that, over the last year, high-level conversations in former President Trump’s political operation rarely, if ever, involve Ivanka, and her name is barely even mentioned. This includes various strategy discussions and event-planning that do involve other prominent members of the Trump family," The Beast reported. "Instead, Ivanka has tried—with extremely limited success—to paint herself as a part-time humanitarian."

The Beast spoke to one source who has known Ivanka for years.

“She is somebody who, to her core, believes she still has so much to offer the world,” the source said. “To be hassled with investigation after investigation is not where she wanted to be at this chapter in her life.”

Read the full report.

SmartNews