Stephen Miller dodges questions about his role in Trump’s fake electors scheme: report

Controversial former Trump White House official Stephen Miller dodged questions about his knowledge of the 59 fake electors who signed their names to fraudulent election certificates as Trump supporters attempted to overturn the 2020 election.

On Tuesday, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco suggested there are "ongoing investigations" into criminal referrals over the incident submitted by multiple state attorneys general.

Sixteen Trump supporters signed the phony documents in both Georgia and Michigan. Eleven signed in Arizona, ten in Wisconsin, and six in Nevada.

On Dec. 14, 2020, Stephen Miller suggested he was aware of the scheme during an appearance on Fox News.

“As we speak, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote, and we are going to send those results to Congress,” Miller, then a senior White House advisor, told Fox News.

HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte reported Thursday that Miller "hung up" on him when called for comment.

Miller's comments where controversial at the time they were made. That evening, his comments were ridiculed by The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

"Damn, that's extreme man," Noah said. "I mean, why stop there? Why not just send those alternate electors to an alternate Congress and then have them upheld by an alternate Supreme Court and then he can become president of an alternate country."

In a prescient note, three weeks before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Noah worried about the impact of Miller's talk of alternate electors.

"But here's what worries me, if none of these legal or political schemes work out, Trump's people might try to take things into their own hands," showing clips of the Proud Boys and Alex Jones.

Watch:



