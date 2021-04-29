Ex-Trump speechwriter ripped to shreds for Biden criticism: ‘Be gone, Nazi’
White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller.

Donald Trump's former speechwriter criticized President Joe Biden's congressional address as lacking "human warmth," and he was quickly hit with criticism himself.

Stephen Miller, the former president's speechwriter and senior White House adviser, reacted to Biden's unveiling of the sweeping American Families Plan, which would expand anti-poverty social programs to help middle-income families.

"It is striking just how tedious & unoriginal the rhetoric was in Biden's speech," Miller tweeted. "Also, no outreach, no bipartisanship, no surprises, no warmth — a lifeless and dry address."

The author of Trump's infamous "American Carnage" inauguration speech was roundly ridiculed and condemned.