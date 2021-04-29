Ex-Trump speechwriter ripped to shreds for Biden criticism: ‘Be gone, Nazi’

White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller.
Donald Trump's former speechwriter criticized President Joe Biden's congressional address as lacking "human warmth," and he was quickly hit with criticism himself.
Stephen Miller, the former president's speechwriter and senior White House adviser, reacted to Biden's unveiling of the sweeping American Families Plan, which would expand anti-poverty social programs to help middle-income families.
"It is striking just how tedious & unoriginal the rhetoric was in Biden's speech," Miller tweeted. "Also, no outreach, no bipartisanship, no surprises, no warmth — a lifeless and dry address."
The author of Trump's infamous "American Carnage" inauguration speech was roundly ridiculed and condemned.
@StephenM says the lifeless, dry vampire whose speeches were intended to be soaring rhetoric, but were just laughab… https://t.co/9Bo4CWWGVY— miss speech (@miss speech)1619669489.0
Honestly I don't even care about Bidens speech I just like pointing out what a weird freak Miller is— Agent 47.5 (@Agent 47.5)1619709519.0
Stephen Miller is actively searching for human warmth. I am dead. https://t.co/iBzXYOhtrk— David Simon (@David Simon)1619691282.0
@StephenM “No warmth” says the Nazi who engineered babies ripped away from their mothers & jailed.— Betsy Ross’ Needle (@Betsy Ross’ Needle)1619667017.0
@JRehling @StephenM Apparently Stephen Miller thinks that any speech that doesn't spew hate from a raging lunatic j… https://t.co/cogLzm7laN— Nereus (@Nereus)1619699624.0
@ErickFernandez @StephenM And a creepy slithering thing that darts away when you turn on the light— Brett Marie (@Brett Marie)1619667126.0
@DearAuntCrabby @StephenM America’s response to Stephen Miller.. https://t.co/wJVTQh0R5R— KathWillSurvive (@KathWillSurvive)1619699585.0
@StephenM If you need tedious and unoriginal, you only need look in the mirror. Everything you state is straight fr… https://t.co/ju6zPNcEhq— Mr. Spock 🖖 (Commentary) (@Mr. Spock 🖖 (Commentary))1619693208.0
@tonyposnanski @MariaMisilewich @StephenM Lacking warmth? Considering the man has a resting body temperature severa… https://t.co/3S2LFPXNBc— Kathleen Regrets (@Kathleen Regrets)1619698681.0