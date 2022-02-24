Steve Bannon suggests Americans should support 'anti-woke' Putin because Russia 'doesn't have Pride flags'

Trump adviser Steve Bannon suggested Wednesday that Americans should support Russian President Vladimir Putin because he's anti-LGBTQ.

"Putin ain't woke. He is anti-woke," Bannon said on his War Room show during an interview with private military contractor Erik Prince.



"The Russians ... still know which bathroom to use," Prince responded.

"They know how many — how many genders are there in Russia?" Bannon said.

"Two," Prince responded.

READ MORE: Trump adviser admitted that gushing praise of Putin was 'humiliating' to see: CNN's Acosta

"OK, that's not — they don't have the flags. They don't have the Pride flags outside of their —" Bannon said.

"They don't have boys swimming in girls' college swim meets," Prince responded. "How backward."



"How savage. How medieval," Bannon said.

Watch below.