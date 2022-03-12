'Don't need him lecturing us!' Steve Bannon rants against Zelensky for asking for more Western help
On his show Friday, former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his push for Ukraine to be admitted into the European Union.

"You got Zelensky," said Bannon. "Hey, put me in the column of, I've already had a belly full of this guy. I understand he's going around like a Marvel hero with a gun, and he is showing personal bravery, I got that. And valor, got that. But I don't need him lecturing at least us, he can lecture to the guys that committed to him, promised him that are not showing up with an Iron Dome or with No-Fly or with the jets or with combat troops to stop the kinetic war. But he's sitting there pushing to come into the EU. That is a nonstarter with the guys that happen to be shelling into all these cities, into the maternity hospitals. That's a non-starter."

The European Union is primarily a customs and trade-centered partnership, as opposed to the military alliance of NATO, which Zelensky also seeks membership in.

President Joe Biden drew a line in a speech earlier in the day, committing to giving Ukraine assistance but vowing not to fight Russia directly unless Russia strikes NATO territory.

