GOP's Wendy Rogers buried in mockery after she begs Trump to 'make a real Search Engine we can TRUST'

Arizona State Sen. Wendy Rogers on Friday drew hackles from across the internet when she called on former President Donald Trump to create his own search engine to compete with Google.

"President Trump, please make a real Search Engine we can TRUST," wrote Rogers, who was censured by her colleagues earlier this year after she was a featured speaker at a white nationalist conference.

Rogers's followers were quick to point out, however, that Trump's current attempt to compete with tech giants -- the social media website Truth Social -- has been such a flop that Trump is reportedly furious about the fact that no one is using it.

Given this, it seems unlikely that Trump could create the next Google -- or even Bing.

