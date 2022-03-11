GOP's Wendy Rogers buried in mockery after she begs Trump to 'make a real Search Engine we can TRUST'

Arizona State Sen. Wendy Rogers on Friday drew hackles from across the internet when she called on former President Donald Trump to create his own search engine to compete with Google.
"President Trump, please make a real Search Engine we can TRUST," wrote Rogers, who was censured by her colleagues earlier this year after she was a featured speaker at a white nationalist conference.
Rogers's followers were quick to point out, however, that Trump's current attempt to compete with tech giants -- the social media website Truth Social -- has been such a flop that Trump is reportedly furious about the fact that no one is using it.
Given this, it seems unlikely that Trump could create the next Google -- or even Bing.
Rogers's tweet drew an avalanche of mockery -- check out some responses below.
He\u2019s too busy fundraising for a new plane because he can\u2019t afford it due to taking out a $100 million loan last week to pay off his last $100 million loan— Snarky Blonde (@Snarky Blonde) 1647035961
He can't make a Casino, airline, steak, charity or university we can trust, why we trust his search engine?— Daniel Higgins (@Daniel Higgins) 1647035976
If it's anything like Truth Social, you'll type in the search, hit enter, wait 6 hours and get one wrong answer.— Carlos Rosado (@Carlos Rosado) 1647038830
Let\u2019s take a look at his track record pic.twitter.com/dcACcBubgW— Jackson \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Jackson \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1647036827
Wendy, honey, typing a name on Twitter of someone notoriously not here makes me think that you wouldn't know how to use a search engine anyway.— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@Mrs. Betty Bowers) 1647036864
The only thing Trump can actually do himself is make a shoe stink. You got serious problems upstairs lady. The elevator definitely does not go anywhere near the top floors.— Brian Thomas Pitsch (@Brian Thomas Pitsch) 1647036009