Steve Bannon gears up GOP Congress to 'adjudicate' 2020 election

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon on Monday called on Republicans in the next Congress to make a formal judgment about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

During a rant on his War Room podcast, Bannon suggested that Republicans have the power to "adjudicate" the election. He called the Biden administration an "illegitimate regime."

"And I don't care if the new special prosecutor or anybody — it's an illegitimate regime," he opined. "And we're going to get a chance to adjudicate that in the new Congress when we get the real [Jan. 6] Committee going."

Bannon noted that Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has promised Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) that she can lead investigations if he becomes Speaker of the House.

"Nancy Pelosi is going to be deeply investigated and everything she knew [about Jan. 6] and the run-up to it is going to be deeply investigated," he said. "The murder of Ashli Babbitt. All that's going to be deeply investigated."

Bannon added: "And I'm arguing for let's go ahead adjudicate 3 November. And I don't want to hear these RINOs and these Republicans, 'You can't go back; you can't look back in time.' Politics is always the past, the present and the future combined."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.