Steve Bannon vows MAGA will destroy 'Gestapo' FBI: 'We are a threat to the American state'
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Conservative podcast host Steve Bannon on Monday declared that his followers "are a threat to the American state."

During opening remarks on his War Room: Pandemic podcast, Bannon argued that the FBI should be defunded because agents served a search warrant to recover classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

"Does anybody ever mention the FBI as being real assistance whatsoever except for marginal cases?" Bannon asked. "No, they've turned into the American Gestapo. They have to be defunded. They say, oh, this is dangerous talk. No, it's not. It's a political process."

"These institutions aren't permanent," he continued. "Institutions should last as long as long as they are effective for the American people and our nation."

Bannon noted that Vox had recently published a column warning that Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement is a threat to the "American state."

"They didn't say the country, they didn't say America as a nation, they didn't say the American people," Bannon argued. "The American state. And they are absolutely correct. You said the quiet part out loud. We are a threat to the American state."

Watch the video below or at this link.

2020 Election Media SmartNews Video