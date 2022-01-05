'Do the exact opposite!' Steve Bannon explodes at Trump for canceling Jan. 6 press conference

Steve Bannon lashed out at several Republican senators on Wednesday after they reportedly convinced former President Donald Trump to cancel a press conference that was scheduled for the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Axios reported this week that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Fox News host Laura Ingraham pushed Trump to cancel the Jan. 6 press conference.

During his Wednesday broadcast, Bannon was livid about the cancellation.

"We are never going to back off it," he explained. "And that's why President Trump tomorrow should step in front of the microphones at Mar-a-Lago. When Lindsey Graham is giving you advice, run the other way. That guy is wrong on everything. He's part of the problem, not part of the solution."

"Donald J. Trump should walk up tomorrow at Mar-a-Lago and the whole world would be there," he continued. "He's got command of the narrative. Nobody's got the facts better than Donald Trump. Nobody can give a press conference better than Donald Trump."

Bannon expressed anger at Graham and other Republican senators.

"If they are telling you not to do something, do the exact opposite!" he exclaimed. "They're not your friends and allies because they've drafted off your coattails forever and put the knife into you and cut you up a million ways from Sunday."

"So don't listen to them," Bannon added. "When Lindsey Graham tells you don't have a press conference, you know what you do? Say, hey, you know what? The press conference is going to go for five hours. Right? Five hours."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.