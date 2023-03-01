Steve Bannon blurts F-bomb during angry rant at 'embarrassing' House Republicans
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Conservative broadcaster Steve Bannon may have earned himself an FCC fine on Wednesday by blurting out a banned curse word during an angry rant at House Republicans.

On his Real America's Voice War Room program, Bannon complained about "deeply sick" House Republicans who support Ukraine.

"What is the House doing? Why are these things taking so long?" he said of investigations of the FBI.

The host griped about Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher (WI) because he recently criticized former Sen. Joe McCarthy, who held hearings about communism in the U.S.

"Don't be trashing Joe McCarthy," Bannon said. "Joe McCarthy got to the bottom of a lot of stuff, including who sold us out and gave the Chinese Communist Party [to] China, which was the U.S. government State Department."

He said the U.S. government was supportive of China's communists.

"Got totally f--king — oh, boy," Bannon said, catching his curse word. "Just used the F-word right there. Boom! There goes a fine. I'm worked up."

"It's so obvious what's going on here," he added. "We've got the most namby-pamby embarrassing [representatives]. Do you think the CCP respects this? These guys are gangsters."

Watch the video from Real America's Voice at this link.

