Steve Bannon not out of trouble despite Trump pardon -- New York AG and Manhattan DA are hot on his trail
Former President Donald Trump infamously pardoned ally Steve Bannon on his way out the door this year, but that doesn't mean the one-time White House political strategist is in the clear legally.

The Washington Post reports that the New York Attorney General's Office and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office have teamed up to probe allegations that Bannon defrauded Trump supporters with his work on the "We Build the Wall" crowdfunding campaign.

"Investigators employed by the state attorney general were deputized to work as prosecutors with the team led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., whose investigation of Bannon began shortly after his pardon was announced in January," according to the Post's sources.

Even though Trump's pardon got Bannon off the hook for federal charges leveled against him, it cannot protect Bannon from facing criminal charges from state law enforcement agencies.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York last summer charged that Bannon and several other leaders of the "We Build The Wall" online fundraising campaign had defrauded "hundreds of thousands" of donors by using donations for their own personal expenses.

SDNY at the time alleged that Bannon funneled "over $1 million from We Build the Wall" into a nonprofit organization that he personally controlled. According to SDNY, Bannon then used at least some of that money "to cover hundreds of thousands of dollars" in his own personal expenses.