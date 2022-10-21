Watch: Protesters taunt 'fascist pig' Steve Bannon as he heads for sentencing hearing

Convicted criminal and former Trump campaign chairman Steve Bannon went to court to learn how long he'd be sent to prison on Friday, and he was greeted by a group of protesters who were not exactly sympathetic.
As Bannon made his way into the courthouse in Washington D.C., hecklers began yelling at him that he was a "traitor" to the United States.
"Thank you, ma'am!" Bannon replied at one woman who accused him of treason.
When Bannon then launched into a rant about the "Biden regime" currently in the White House, another man began trying to drown him out by repeatedly calling Bannon a "fascist pig."
Bannon faces up to six months in jail after he was found guilty of being in criminal contempt of Congress earlier this year due to his total refusal to cooperate with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots.
