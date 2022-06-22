Steve Bannon promises he will have 'starring role' in Jan. 6 hearings
Former White House adviser Steve Bannon told his followers that he expects to have a "starring role" in the upcoming hearings about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

During his War Room: Pandemic podcast on Wednesday, Bannon mocked the hearings for low ratings despite drawing nearly 20 million viewers the first night.

"Nobody is watching," he said. "I'm so surprised. Nobody is watching the J6. A snooze fest. An absolute snooze fest."

"But things are happening," the former Trump adviser said. "J6 is about shutting down the Army of the Awakening. It's shutting down Trump but it's also coming after you."

Bannon added: "Wait until next week. War Room will be taking a starring role."

He argued that he was not calling for violence on Jan. 6 when he pushed supporters to help overturn the election.

"The political violence we're going to wreck is at the ballot box!" Bannon exclaimed.

Bannon is facing two contempt of Congress charges after he refused to comply with a subpoena from the House Select Jan. 6 committee.

