Steve Bannon lashes out after report of impending NYC charges: 'They will have to kill me first'

Steve Bannon had harsh words on Tuesday evening after The Washington Post reported he was making arrangements to surrender himself to Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg.

"Stephen K. Bannon is expected to surrender to state prosecutors on Thursday to face a new criminal indictment, people familiar with the matter said, weeks after he was convicted of contempt of Congress and nearly two years after he received a federal pardon from President Donald Trump in a federal fraud case," the newspaper reported. "The precise details of the state case could not be confirmed Tuesday evening. But people familiar with the situation, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sealed indictment, suggested the prosecution will likely mirror aspects of the federal case in which Bannon was pardoned."

Bannon allegedly profited by $1 million in the "We Build the Wall" scheme after Mexico refused to pay for Trump's border wall.

"Just days after being swatted three different times by deranged thugs from New York City inspired to be the Biden administration to assassinate me by police, the Soros-backed DA has now decided to pursue phony charges against me 60 days before the midterm election because WarRoom is the major source of the MAGA grassroots movement,' Bannon argued.

"The SDNY did the exact same thing in August 2020 to try to take me out of the election. It didn't work then, it certainly won't work now. This is nothing more than a partisan political weaponization of the criminal justice system," Bannon argued.

He predicted the charges would be good news for his podcast.

"They are coming after all of us, not only President Trump and myself. I am never going to stop fighting," Bannon vowed. "In fact, I have not yet begun to fight. They will have to kill me first.

ABC News confirmed The Washington Post report Bannon was planning to turn himself in.