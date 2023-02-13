Steve Bannon attacks Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kevin McCarthy over 'UFOs'
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Conservative podcaster Steve Bannon took a shot at House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) because they have not flown back to Washington, D.C. to address aerial objects that President Joe Biden's administration shot down.

During his Monday afternoon War Room broadcast, Bannon demanded answers about whether the objects were of extraterrestrial origin.

Bannon complained because officials had not disclosed knowledge of the first object, a suspected spy balloon from China, until photographers spotted it.

"Where's McCarthy? Where's M.T.G.? Where are all these hammers? Why are they not flying back to Washington?" he exclaimed, referring to Greene by her initials.

"When you've got a chyron of the NBC network — not War Room, not Breitbart, not Gateway Pundit, it's not Revolver [News] — you've got MSNBC, and the chyron says 'Defense Department Shoots Down Three More Unidentified Flying Objects,'" the right-wing host shouted. "I would like some precision. What are we talking about here, guys? I know you want to change the narrative, but tell me what's going on here because this is pure madness."

Although Greene has been a frequent guest on Bannon's show, she has not appeared on the program since McCarthy became Speaker. Greene was a staunch and vocal supporter of McCarthy's speakership bid, but Bannon's audience largely opposed it.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

