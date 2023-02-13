Steve Bannon attacks Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kevin McCarthy over 'UFOs'

But to DeSantis and his Republican allies, ESG is a way for financial elites to enact policies they never could win through the political sphere.

“Sometimes people will try to say you do better with this, but that doesn’t make any sense. Because if you don’t have ESG, you can invest in green stuff if it’s profitable; there’s no restriction on that. You invest in what is best. ESG restricts the ability to do that,” DeSantis said Monday during a news conference in Naples.

“And you think about what they’re doing if they advance a political agenda, if it’s a corporate executive, they’re using shareholder assets to do that. They’re using people’s pension money and 401K money to advance a political agenda, and that is not an appropriate use of corporate power,” he said.

No legislation appears to have been filed yet for the regular legislative session that opens on March 7, but the leaders said state Rep. Bob Rommel of Southwest Florida will carry the measure.

‘Corporate activism’

Individual pension beneficiaries might never notice a difference, except to the extent these policies help grow or depress earnings. ESC proponents argue it makes sense to consider how well the banking and investment system serve broader social goals; diverse workforces, for example, tend to be more creative and develop stronger companies.

Among other things, according to a handout from the governor’s office, the legislation would bar banks “that engage in corporate activism” from holding state and local money among their deposits; similarly, state and local governments couldn’t deploy ESG when investing money or even asking about it when signing contracts.

The measure would protect bank customers against discrimination bases on religious, political, or social beliefs, “including their support for securing the border, owning a firearm, and increasing our energy independence.”

And it would bar consideration of “social credit scores” by banks — meaning consideration of nontraditional factors including potential borrowers’ social media accounts and social networks when assessing their credit worthiness, a trend that has been developing for several years.

State House Rep. Paul Renner. Credit: House

To DeSantis, this reeks of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) use of social criteria in evaluating whether people qualify for jobs or housing loans.

“This is actually something you’re more likely to find in the CCP; it doesn’t have a place in the US of A. But what they’re doing is they’re ranking you about what you’re doing to basically conform your behavior to their ideological imperatives. And that’s not something that’s acceptable here in the state of Florida,” he said.

Endorsing the push were House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, also Republicans.

“It’s being hatched out of the U.N. and out of Davos on their values, not ours,” Renner said of the investment policy, aimed in “one narrow ideological direction.” He referred to the annual gathering of the financial elite in Davos, Switzerland.

High costs

Meanwhile, The Hill reports a Sunrise Project study’s conclusion that banning ESG could hit states pursuing these policies with as much as $708 million in combined added investment costs, including increases for Florida ranging from $97 million to $361 million. Those numbers represent extrapolations from a Wharton School of Business analysis of the anti-ESG law in Texas.

On Jan. 17, the State Board of Administration — comprising Republicans Attorney General Ashley Moody, and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis — voted to strip more than $200 billion in state and local government pension investments from managers that consider ESG criteria.

In August, 19 Republican state attorneys general wrote a letter to BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager at $10 trillion, alleging it made decisions based on its political agenda rather than the welfare of state pensions.

Florida’s Moody was not a signatory, but Patronis, who manages state government’s books among other duties, has already begun moving $2 billion in state investments away from BlackRock.

Patronis issued a written statement later in the day.

“When it comes to ESG, many of us have been boiled like a frog,” he said.

“The governor is right that over time ESG has wound its way into too many aspects of American society, and pulling it back is going to take work. This proposed legislation puts returns first, it puts the Constitution first, and it puts corporate America on notice that if they play politics with Florida residents, we’ll have the tools to hold them accountable. I look forward to working with the DeSantis administration, as well as Senate President Passidomo and House Speaker Renner in getting this legislation over the finish line.”





Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Diane Rado for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com. Follow Florida Phoenix on Facebook and Twitter.